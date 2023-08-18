PERTH COUNTY – A new deputy clerk was announced at the most recent county council meeting. On Aug. 3, Perth County council received a report and passed a bylaw which appointed Rachel Cannon to the position.
This appointment comes after the previous deputy clerk, Sean McCoy, who had been with the county since December 2021, left his position on June 11. Recruitment commenced and Cannon was chosen for the position which started on July 10.
The role of the deputy clerk is to assist with the day-to-day operations of the clerk’s department and carry out expected responsibilities such as record management, bylaw coordination and council and committee services. The powers and duties of the county’s clerk can also be delegated to a deputy clerk through an additional appointment.
Cannon has been with Perth County since October 2020 as legislative assistant, and is “well-qualified” for the role as she has demonstrated a high level of success.
“Over the past three years, Ms. Cannon has shown a strong commitment to learning and understanding municipal processes especially with her dedication with the Joint Accessibility Advisory Committee (JAAC). Ms. Cannon’s project management skills and unique background of experiences make her a complimentary asset to the legislative services team. As such, Ms. Cannon is considered an excellent fit for the deputy clerk role,” explained the Aug. 3 report.
The bylaw was passed at the Aug. 3 meeting as for Cannon to assume full responsibility within the role, the bylaw for her appointment was a necessity.