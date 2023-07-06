Was it a tornado? Was it a plow wind? That was the question on many people’s minds as a vicious storm ripped through the area just after 8 pm on July 1st. Canada Day festivities came to an abrupt end as gale-force winds tore through many communities. The intense low-pressure system rattled the Battlefords with 100 km wind gusts but luckily eased to gusts of a mere 78 kph by the time it arrived here. After passing through our readership area, however, wind gusts ramped up again with gusts being clocked at 119 kph in the Nipawin area.
Posters on the Saskatchewan Severe Weather Tracker Facebook page linked the intense storm to the same system that produced the tornado that touched down in Alberta between Didsbury and Carstairs in the mid-afternoon. The storm pummelled communities across the province and our readership area from Rosthern to Cudworth to Wakaw to Bellevue to Domremy and St Louis and continued like a wall of intense fury in a northeasterly direction to St. Brieux, Melfort, and Birch Hills and onward from there.
Meteorologist Terri Lang described the winds as outflow winds that were caused by the intense low pressure in the thunderstorms further to the north. People around Borden on the July 1st evening experienced another phenomenon called a “haboob” which is an extremely strong wind carrying a mass of dust and sand that has been lifted from the ground in very dry areas such as deserts. The drought-like conditions in the area allowed it to happen there producing live modern-day visions of the notorious ‘dirty thirties’. Videos shared on Facebook showed a great wall of dust and dirt swirling around the car of the storm chaser taking the video.
From trees falling on power lines to portable car shelters ending up twisted and broken, clean-up efforts were the order of the day across the province for property owners and public works in countless towns and villages on July 2nd. Another impact of the extreme weather event was the prolonged periods of power outages that occurred with the longest outage in the Wakaw area lasting 16 hours, while people in other regions especially in the Nipawin area were still without 24 hours later. The high volume of calls to the Saskpower outage line resulted in callers repeatedly getting the recorded message to try calling back later. The residents who experienced the 16-hour outage near Wakaw reported being unable to get through to Saskpower in spite of numerous repeat attempts and trying to report the outage on the Saskpower app. When one individual this reporter talked with, finally got through on the phone line, she shared that the Saskpower representative she spoke with was surprised that the small pocket of rural residences was still without power and within minutes power was restored. Makes one wonder if someone just forgot to flip a switch to power up the line.
Canada Day 2023 will definitely be one that will be remembered and talked about for a long time to come.