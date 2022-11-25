HURON COUNTY – A joint press release from Huron County, two lower-tier municipalities, Bruce Power and ChargerCrew announced the future installation of 22 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.
This initiative will see installations of the charging stations throughout the County of Huron, Goderich, and Huron East.
“Bruce Power is proud to make this important investment in electric vehicle infrastructure in Huron County,” said Mike Rencheck, Bruce Power president and CEO. “Charging EVs with clean nuclear energy is important to reach our climate goals, and a key element of Bruce Power’s Net Zero strategy to support the expansion of critical infrastructure to achieve local decarbonization in the Clean Energy Frontier region.”
The press release said this initiative would help the region as it prepares for a “low-carbon future” and encouraging the use of electric vehicles will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality.
ChargerCrew will install six new stations in Goderich and four in Huron East. The remainder will be strategically placed throughout the county, with an end-of-year goal for completion.
Each municipality has an agreement to own and maintain the chargers for the next 10 years.
Mayor of Goderich Myles Murdock said, “Investing in charging stations for our region supports tourism, bolsters the local economy, and provides the infrastructure we need to support a greener future. The Town of Goderich is excited to be a partner in this project.”
Deputy Mayor of Huron East Robert Fisher added, “It’s absolutely essential that we consider electric vehicle chargers in our infrastructure requirements, “as electric vehicles become the preferred choice of more consumers, we need to be able to meet those needs locally. Huron East is preparing for the future.”
Level 2 chargers are better suited for locations where EV users plan to stay for extended periods, such as work, restaurants, and local tourist attractions, so they are ideal for promoting tourism and supporting economic development.
The County of Huron, Town of Goderich, and Municipality of Huron East thank ChargerCrew and Bruce Power for their significant contributions to this important project.
ChargerCrew’s contribution is $110,000.
Bruce Power’s contribution is $55,000.