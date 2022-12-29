NORTH HURON – Morris-Turnberry CAO Trevor Hallam sent a letter to North Huron CAO Dwayne Evans regarding services shared by the residents of the two municipalities.
Hallam’s letter said, “As you are aware, Morris-Turnberry owns and operates a system which provides potable water service to 44 properties in the hamlet of Belgrave in North Huron’s East Wawanosh Ward.
“This agreement, signed in 2010, stipulates that it will automatically renew for successive periods of five years unless either party gives notice in writing to the contrary at least one year in advance of any renewal date.
“While the agreement is set to renew for an additional five-year period in April of 2025, Morris-Turnberry council feels that it would be beneficial to both parties to synchronize the effective dates of the agreements through which each of our municipalities provides services to the other.”
The letter also referred to the current state of the negotiations between the two municipalities about the stalled cross-border agreement, “while an agreement for the provision of water and sanitary sewer service by North Huron to users in Morris-Turnberry has yet to be reached, I hope you share my optimism that our respective councils will be able to find agreeable terms in the coming months.”
Hallam indicated that Morris-Turnberry council is ready to begin the discussions with the new North Huron council and that, hopefully, both agreements can be finalized and implemented soon, “working together to reach two parallel agreements that address the administrative and legal considerations that relate to providing services to a neighboring municipality, as simply and concisely as possible.”
Deputy Reeve Kevin Falconer weighed in, saying Belgrave is on a user-pay water system; therefore, there is no financial impact, “and from what I’m reading, this request is just to align the anniversary dates of anything going forward.”
Hallam requested in the letter that Evans inform North Huron council of the Belgrave cross-border servicing agreement and of “Morris-Turnberry council’s wish for you and I to begin drafting agreements for our respective systems for council consideration and approval.”
Evans will prepare a follow-up report that will be presented to council at a later date regarding the matter.