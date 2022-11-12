Council unanimously approved on Oct. 26 to ask the Humane Society London and Middlesex how much a one-year deal for animal control would cost them.

Pets would be retrieved from London, though a new facility in the area is a potential.

The contract amount offered was $31,190 per year for five years with a two percent annual inflation rate. The 2022 budget amount for animal control was $23,410

Nine municipalities negotiated the five-year rate with the Humane Society, led by Adelaide Metcalfe, after the retirement of regional provider Vicki Kyle.

