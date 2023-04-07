NORTH PERTH – This year’s Sunshine List, released at the end of March, saw some familiar and local names on the list. Ontario annually publishes a list of public sector employees who earn more than $100,000. The Sunshine List website then takes this data, as they are released in inaccessible formats on the government’s website and publishes it on their website in a more accessible and easy-to-read table.
“This tool provides greater transparency by making the data more accessible and combining data from past years to provide historical context. The added transparency provided is a benefit to the general public,” explains Sunshinelist.ca
The Sunshine List details the 266,903 total disclosures, as all public sector employees who were paid over this $100k mark are subject to the Public Sector Salary Disclosure Act.
Treasury Board President Prabmeet Sarkaria highlighted two of the industries that saw substantial growth this past year; education and healthcare.
“The largest year-over-year increase was in the hospitals and boards of public health sector, which represented almost half of the growth of the list,” Sarkaria wrote in a statement.
“This was primarily driven by an increase in the number of nurses represented on the list, which accounted for 78 per cent of the growth in that sector as our government has continued to make unprecedented investments in connecting the people of Ontario to convenient care, including by hiring more health-care workers.”
Further, the number of teachers who earned $100,000 or more is at “historic highs,” Sarkaria commented, going from 29,975 earners in 2020 to 65,510 in 2022.
Locally, there are many public sector employees within North Perth that made the list.
Firstly, from the Municipality of North Perth, the top earner for 2022 was CAO Kriss Snell at $169,034. Next is Frances Hale (interim manager of corporate services and treasurer) at $134,282, Lyndon Kowch (manager of operations) at $125,744 and Mark Hackett (manager of environmental services) at $125,713.
Secondly, in health care for the region from Huron Perth Public Health, Dr. Miriam Klassen earned the most in the area, at $332,222.68. From the North Huron Family Health Team in North Perth, Brittany Jantzi earned $120,264.54, then Daniel Goodman at $119,834.14. Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance employees, Andrew Williams ($323,517.91), Sharyn Smith ($318,261.96) and Barry Sawka ($318,261.96), made the list as well. CMHA Huron Perth Addiction and Mental Health Services’ John Robertson made $282,249.35. Listowel Memorial Hospital CEO Karl Ellis earned $200,772 in 2022.
Finally, Community Living North Perth’s Jennifer Croft made $116,528.56 and Avon Maitland District School Board’s Dr. Lisa Walsh made $233,902.30.