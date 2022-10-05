On Monday, October 3, heavy equipment was on-site to begin demolishing the former Drumheller Hospital on Riverside Drive. In July of this year, Drumheller Town council awarded the project bid to McColman & Sons Demolition. On Thursday, September 29, members of council joined representatives from McColman & Sons and Colliers International to take the first few swings with the hammer. The contractor began mobilizing over the weekend and demolition will begin this week.
Demolition begins on old Drumheller Hospital
- Lacie Nairn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Drumheller Mail
