A questionnaire on the federal government’s in-development national school food policy is open for input until Dec. 16.
The questionnaire seeks thoughts on individuals’ experiences with current school meal programming as well as their views on the main objectives and principles for a school food policy.
One in five young people report going to school or bed hungry at least sometimes because there is insufficient food at home, according to the 2018 Health Behaviour in School-Aged Children Survey. National data shows that the diets of children and youth in the country often do not meet Canada Food Guide recommendations. School meal programs only reach around 21 per cent of school-age children, the federal government says. Existing programs vary widely in the cost, food provided and the way it is delivered and also typically rely on volunteers, community groups, parents, charities and private sector donations.
The federal government says it is also running roundtable discussions with stakeholders including Breakfast Club of Canada and Ottawa Network for Education, teachers, school administrators, parents, children and youth as well as communicating with Indigenous partners, provinces and territories. Engagement will explore how to expand and enhance existing regional efforts to fund and provide school meal programs, the discussion paper on the consultation says.
The paper says a school food policy could address areas such as improving access to school food and mitigating financial barriers, preventing stigma, enhancing nutrition and promoting lifelong healthy practices, offer a flexible approach that leaves room for local adaptation and culturally appropriate programming mindful of dietary requirements, ensure accountability and governance and support local and sustainable food systems and economies.
Nanaimo-Ladysmith Public Schools director of communications, Dale Burgos, says a school district staff member as well as the executive director of the Nanaimo-Ladysmith Schools Foundation (NLSF) will be completing the questionnaire.
NLSF provides breakfast and lunch to 1,200 students in the district every day through its Food4Schools program. A registered charity, NLSF relies heavily on donations for its various initiatives though NLPS funds two staff positions.
Budget 2019 included $134 million for a Food Policy for Canada, which included a commitment to working with provinces and territories on the creation of a national school food program. The questionnaire can be found on www.canada.ca by searching ‘school food questionnaire.’