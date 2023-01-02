The national roundtable on the work of Parks Canada is coming soon, and it wants to hear from you.
The public consultation is needed to help shape the ongoing priorities for national historic sites, parks and marine conservation areas. It is intended as a dialogue between Parks and those citizens who are interested in its work and its efforts toward fulfilling its mandate.
It also offers an opportunity to hear the viewpoints from any and all Canadians on the challenges that face national heritage places in this country.
“National historic sites, parks and marine conservation areas are valued by all Canadians and are an important part of responding to the challenges of climate change and declining biodiversity,” said Steven Guilbeault, minister of Environment and Climate Change and the minister responsible for Parks Canada, in a statement.
The announcement came in advance of Canada hosting the 2022 United Nations Biodiversity Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, better known as COP15, during last month.
The press release makes note of “the dual challenge of climate change and biodiversity loss” while confirming that people are increasingly turning to natural and cultural heritage places to connect with nature and learn about history, culture, and the environment.
“National historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas are playing an increasingly important role in the lives of Canadians,” it reads.
For 2023, the Minister's Round Table on Parks Canada will focus on five main themes:
● Strengthening accessibility: ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to meaningfully experience national heritage places in Canada.
● Indigenous stewardship of protected heritage places: advancing Indigenous leadership in natural and cultural heritage conservation.
● Ecological corridors: connecting protected and conserved places in ways that weave Indigenous knowledge into these efforts and all other aspects of its work.
● Parks Canada and tourism recovery: Parks Canada's role in the recovery and growth of Canada's dynamic tourism sector.
● Greening Parks Canada operations: Achieving net zero emissions in Parks Canada operations.
The 2023 Minister's Round Table on Parks Canada will take place from January 30 to February 13.
During that time frame, the public will be able to participate through an online consultation platform, over social media channels, and at various stakeholder engagement sessions.
People can watch Parks Canada’s social media channels or to visit the Parks Canada Minister's Round Table online at www.letstalkparkscanada.ca for updates on how to participate. The page will also soon have access to materials and resources that will support the discussion.
“I encourage everyone to consider how they can participate in this upcoming consultation to share their perspectives with Parks Canada on how we can achieve our shared goals in protecting treasured natural and cultural heritage places,” Guilbeault said.
The Parks Canada Agency Act requires Guilbeault to allow anyone living in Canada to provide feedback on Parks Canada's responsibilities. He must also respond to the recommendations of the consultations within 180 days.
The last Round Table took place in 2020 and saw more than 13,000 participants share their feedback and perspectives.