East Ferris resident Therese Langlois had holiday cheer to share this year, as she stopped by the Gathering Place in North Bay with a special gift—65 hand made toques. The Gathering Place is a not-for-profit charity that provides daily meals to North Bay’s homeless and hungry. It’s located at 1181 Cassells Street.
Dennis Chippa is the executive director of the Gathering Place, and he was on hand to greet Langlois when she arrived, toques in tow, three days before Christmas.
Each hat was handmade by Langlois, who spent the fall knitting them. Her husband, Jean Langlois, noted that Therese can knit a toque a day when she’s at full steam. She’s already knitting up another batch for charity, this time focusing on socks and scarves.
All 65 toques had different designs, many including a pom-pom on top, and all were fleece-lined for additional warmth.
Langlois relayed a story about what inspired her to get knitting this past fall. While driving in North Bay, she saw a cold looking man on the street, with only a thin coat and a wispy parka serving as a hat. That wouldn’t do, she thought, so she decided to make a quality toque for the man and any others who might need a helping hat.
Langlois also received some help from her community, as a few folks donated wool to the cause to keep feeding those knitting needles.
As for the man who inspired her knitting for charity, she didn’t see him at the Gathering Place, but mentioned she might knit a spare to keep handy in case their paths cross again.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.