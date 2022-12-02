The Village of Sundridge is getting into the Christmas mood by once again holding its Holiday Community Spirit Contest.
This year's version is a big departure from how the contest has been run in the past.
The Holiday Lighting portion where people decorate their homes and businesses with Christmas lights and ornaments is back.
But new this year are a Holiday Colouring Contest and Holiday Trail Sheet.
Additionally, the village is dropping the holiday photo portion.
The Holiday Trail Sheet will have children aged seven to 10 trying to find Christmas themed elements in the village.
As children find the hidden objects they enter that information on a sheet and the completed sheet is returned to the Village Municipal Building.
A draw will be made from all the returned sheets with the winner receiving a small basket filled with seasonal treats.
The colouring contest is aimed at four- to 6-year-olds and these sheets are available for pick up at the town hall.
Council members will judge the entries at their Dec. 14 regular meeting and announce a winner at that time.
The winner of the best picture will be awarded a small basket of treats.
For the Holiday Light Up contest, homeowners and businesses need to register their addresses with the town hall to form a Light Up List.
On Dec. 9 residents of the community will be asked to judge the best lit homes and businesses.
Three gift card prizes will be awarded with first place receiving $75, $50 goes to second place and the third prize winner is given a $25 gift card.
Only homes and businesses in the Village of Sundridge are eligible for the Holiday Light Up contest.
The winners from all three contests will be featured on the municipality's website and social media page.
Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.