In 2018, Selwyn Township became the 18th community in Canada to be designated as a Bee City, but at this week’s township council meeting, councillors unanimously supported an initiative of Mayor Sherry Senis to take that a step further and create a pollinator paradise in the municipality.
“I am not going to speak to the importance of pollinators, but suffice to say that they are responsible for the survival of up to 30 per cent of our human food supply,” Senis told council.
Being a Bee City means the township is part of a North American movement to support pollinators through habitat creation, protection and public education, she said.
“We have already made inroads with partnerships by creating some pollinator gardens in areas of the township but this initiative would accelerate it by including further partnerships and encouraging residents to grow plants that feed the bees, butterflies and birds,” Senis said.
A pollinator paradise page will be launched on the township’s website Monday. The page will include information on why pollinators are important, including the environmental, economic, and social benefits of creating and protecting pollinator habitat, according to a report presented by Lily Morrow, the township’s sustainability co-ordinator.
It will include actions the township has taken so far including showcasing pollinator and planting projects already completed with local partners.
Tips and resources for planting pollinator gardens and recommendations on how to share efforts will be available.
There will also be a pollinator paradise map with locations and details of completed pollinator projects and upcoming projects the township plans to finish.
Residents and community groups will also be able to register a garden to be featured on the map.
Along with the launch of the pollinator paradise page, the township plans to continue to expand partnerships to organizations such as Otonabee Conservation, local service clubs and horticultural societies, Morrow’s report states.
Some groups have identified potential locations where pollinator gardens could be located — at the end of Smith Street in Lakefield adjacent to the new trail connection between Smith and
The pollinator paradise initiative supports the goals of the township’s climate change action plan.
“Cities such as Amsterdam and Rotterdam are way ahead of North America by planting in verges or roads with wildflowers. I am not suggesting this right now. These recommendations are baby steps,” Senis said.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.