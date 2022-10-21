BRIDGENORTH — When the world was ground to a halt by COVID-19, Cathy Nichols didn’t let the pandemic stop her dancing feet.
Cooped up and cut off from socializing, the Montreal-born Ennismore resident, a passionate line dancer who made her mark on the disco dance floors of the 1970s, had an idea. She welcomed dance-lovers to her driveway, where she led line dancing lessons. The group of women bonded over their shared passion for dance.
Last fall, with winter approaching and health restrictions being scaled back, Nichols and her newly formed troupe were in need of an indoor venue.
She rented out a hall in the Ennismore Community Centre. To her surprise — thanks to word of mouth and a growing buzz about her fun-focused teaching — scores of women of all ages showed up.
“We had to close the doors when 35 dancers came. We had too many people,” Nichols said. “I thought, if there’s that much demand, I’ll do one class on Monday night and another on Wednesday morning.”
Nichols formed two groups — a class of women in their 30s and 40s and a collective of seasoned seniors.
“It exploded. We started off in my driveway during COVID for free and it has mushroomed into a happening community centre in Ennismore,” Nichols said.
Participants come from Omemee, Norwood, Lakefield and Peterborough.
“No one else does this (locally). There is nowhere to go dancing and girls just want to go out and laugh. They’re on such a high and they’re such a fantastic group of women and it just keeps growing,” said Nichols, adding she’s had to create a waiting list to keep up with the soaring demand.
Now, for the first time ever, the two line dancing groups led by Nichols are teaming up to bring a Halloween-themed performance — “The Witch Dance” presented by the Witches of Selwyn County — to a live audience.
On Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m. at Lions Park in Bridgenorth, dancers, brooms in hand, will don witch costumes to perform The Witch Dance, an internationally known line dance.
The show will also feature a “Monster Mash” jig and the troupe’s take on the Macarena, which will see the “witches” dance their way into the crowd to get audience members on their feet. While the event is free, attendees are asked to bring donations for the Bridgenorth United Church Food Bank.
Nichols hopes the inaugural performance will lead to more shows. Until then, she’ll continue to follow her long-held mantra: Just dance.
“It’s a passion. Dancing fixes all your problems. You forget everything.”
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.