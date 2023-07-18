LAKEFIELD — It only takes a few short strides to walk along Lakefield’s newest crosswalk, located on the corner of Reid and Queen streets in the heart of the village.
But the walkway, marked with bright rainbow colours, represents a much bigger step for the community.
The All-Inclusive Pride Crosswalk was unveiled on Monday, when elected officials, police officers, dignitaries and members of the community gathered to celebrate the milestone in a showing of support for the 2SLGBTQ+ community.
“The crosswalk in my mind represents our promise and commitment to support diversity, equity and inclusion in our communities throughout Peterborough County,” Peterborough County Warden Bonnie Clark said.
“When people see the crosswalk, I hope they will see it as a sign of a safe space where people can be themselves without fear of judgment and persecution. No community is perfect, but each year we take small steps forward and I believe this is one of the steps forward.”
The eye-catching addition to the downtown is road-ready thanks to a collaborative effort between Peterborough County and Selwyn Township.
In the fall of last year, a Lakefield student brought her idea of all-inclusive crosswalks to the county. Impressed, Doug Saccoccia, the county’s public engineering manager, reached out to all eight lower-tier municipalities to gauge their interest
The Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Task Force — made up of staff from Peterborough County and Selwyn Township, along with members of Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation — played a key role in the project.
The new All-Inclusive Pride Crosswalk, a simple yet powerful symbol that has popped on roadways around the world in recent years, was added to the streets of Lakefield to promote inclusivity, diversity and belonging and to celebrate the 2SLGBTQ+ community within Selwyn Township and all of Peterborough County.
The crosswalk is meant to remind community members that support, love and acceptance for the 2SLGBTQ+ community is a year-round commitment — not just during Pride Month.
“The Township of Selwyn continues to be a diverse, inclusive, and welcoming place for everyone to visit and live. No matter who you are, you are safe, valued and welcomed in our community,” said Sherry Senis, mayor of Selwyn Township.
Local law enforcement also came out to celebrate the unveiling.
“I’ll announce it here because I haven’t formally told my own police service yet, but inclusivity will be one of our new values as we continue to look at our values in our organization,” said city police Chief Stuart Betts. “I have made it known that that’s important to me … and it starts here.”
Similar Pride crosswalks already exist at Water and King streets in downtown Peterborough and at Fleming College’s Sutherland Campus.
Clark expects more municipalities in the county to embrace the colourful idea “in the coming months.”
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.