On June 15, the Gananoque Police Service will be hosting the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run.
The run will begin at 9 a.m. at Home Hardware located at 875 Stone Street North in Gananoque.
This year marks the 36th edition of the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics, the largest public awareness vehicle and grassroots fundraiser for Special Olympics.
Known as Guardians of the Flame, law enforcement members and Special Olympics athletes carry the Flame of Hope into the opening ceremony of local competitions and other events. Annually, more than 100,000 law enforcement members carry the Flame of Hope, symbolizing courage and celebration of diversity uniting communities around the globe.
The run has raised over $72 million in Canada since its inception.
Gananoque’s Law Enforcement Torch Run will include law enforcement personnel from Gananoque, the Ontario Provincial Police, and the Canada Border Services Agency, as well as Gananoque Fire, Leeds and Grenville EMS, and students from Gananoque Intermediate and Secondary School.
Following the completion of the run, everyone is welcome to take part in lunch at Fries Eh, located in the Canadian Tire Parking lot at 705 King Street East.
The event is intended as a fundraiser to help local athletes raise money for their travel expenses and registration fees, as well as to help build awareness of the Special Olympics movement in Ontario. Anyone interested in donating can do so on the day of the event, or can drop off donations to the Gananoque police station at 340 Herbert Street.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)