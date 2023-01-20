For the first time since 2020, the Rotary Club of Florenceville's Valentine fundraiser is back.
The club is thrilled to hold the event again, said Rotarian Carol Brennen.
She explained Rotary members are currently selling tickets for a grand prize of Dinner for Four at On The Boardwalk Café & Wine and a bouquet of roses.
The fundraiser will also draw three tickets of cash prizes of $100 each. The club will draw the winners of two cash prizes on Jan. 23, with the third cash prize and the grand prize drawing on Feb. 6.
"Rotarians are excited to be able to once again be out in key store locations in the local area selling tickets," said Brennan. "You will find them on selected dates at Carleton Co-operative Grocery Store, Wiebe's Home Hardware and Centreville Valufoods,"
She said people could purchase tickets from any Rotarian or by emailing florencevillerotaryclub@gmail.com. Tickets are $5 each, or five tickets for $20.
Brennan described its Valentine's draw as a traditional fundraising event of the club, with funds raised supporting community service activities focusing on youth, health, literacy, the elderly and food security.
She identified two special Florenceville Rotary projects this year as the Northern Carleton Recreation Centre and the Florenceville Medical Clinic.
The Rotary Club of Florenceville thanked On the Boardwalk Café and Wine Bar, JT's Flowers and Gifts, Keller Williams – Nancy Antworth, Wiebe's Home Hardware and Lenehan McCain & Associates for donating the prizes for this year's fundraiser.