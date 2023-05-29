Words of encouragement and optimism filled the air as excitement and joy reached a peak, following years of hard work and dedication.
Graduates from Lethbridge College walked the stage during the spring convocation ceremony in the Val Matteotti Gym yesterday.
Family and friends of the graduates filled the packed gymnasium, taking photos and cherishing the moment with their loved ones.
The manager of Indigenous services at Lethbridge College, Lowell Yellowhorn, says every graduate of Lethbridge College is ready to make a difference in the world at large.
"It is with great pride and excitement that we honour them here today," said Yellowhorn.
He says every graduate has shown dedication to their studies and acknowledges that their path to this ceremony was not always easy.
"As I look at the grads before me, I am proud of the accomplishments and sacrifices you have all made to get to this point," said Yellowhorn to the graduating class.
Brad Donaldson, President and CEO of Lethbridge College, says this post-COVID ceremony is especially important since the effects of the pandemic may have ruined many other graduations.
"This event feels extra worthy of celebration this year, knowing that your last graduation might have looked quite a bit different, if you had one at all," said Donaldson.
He continued by saying this ceremony is not the end of the road for graduates, but simply a step toward the future.
"Welcome to a right of passage, a day that marks the end of one thing and the beginning of another," he announced to the graduating class.
He says the college is cheering on the graduates, no matter where their individual journey may take them.
"Good luck in the days and years to come," said Donaldson. "We are so very proud of you."
However, it was not only graduates of the college who were honoured at the convocation ceremony.
Dave Jackson was the recipient of the Lethbridge College Honorary Degree and he was presented this honour by Donaldson during the opening of the ceremony.
"Dave has been a mentor, a philanthropist and an integral part of Lethbridge's thriving construction industry for nearly half a century," said Donaldson.
He says Jackson, and his wife, have been long-time supporters of the college and the community around it.
"Dave is usually one of those behind-the-scenes guys," said Donaldson. "You know the ones. They put in the work and don't seek the limelight or the praise."
Jackson says the award is an honour and privilege, though he used his time to congratulate the grads on their achievements rather than his own.
"It's such an exciting day when we can celebrate hard work, determination, resilience and the commitment that is required to get you all here today," he said to the onlooking graduating class.
Jackson says his career in construction afforded him a great metaphor for the ceremony, relating home building to graduating.
"One cannot build a home without the necessary materials. In construction, as in life, you need a reliable, critical path or plan," said Jackson.
Another individual who was singled out to be honoured was graduating Valedictorian, Michael Kindley.
He gave a speech during the afternoon ceremony on Friday, saying he was very proud of the class of 2023.
"We did it," said Kindley.
However, he says he never thought he would graduate from the college, as he assumed his athletic career would move him elsewhere.
"The plan was to spend a year or two here and leave with some valuable transfer credits," said Kindley. "However, something about this place, the community, especially the joy that I found through Kodiaks Athletics kept bringing me back."
He says the graduating class is now ready to pursue their dreams, whatever they may be.
"We have all shown that we are more than capable of accomplishing whatever we set our minds to," said Kindley. "That is definitely something worth celebrating."
Furthermore, he says graduating is only possible with the support of friends, family and faculty.
"Being here today is a result of the support we have received," said Kindley.
He added that the college has prepared graduates from all backgrounds for whatever they may pursue from here on out.
"No matter how we made it to this point, the skills that we have learned along the way will continue to serve us into the future," said Kindley.
Following all speeches, joy filled the room as graduates began crossing the stage to enter the next phase of their lives.