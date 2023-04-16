In a move that took many by surprise, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has moved back to routine infection prevention and control protocols effective April 4th, meaning that masking will no longer be required for patients/residents, staff, or visitors at all SHA facilities. Masking will be optional in facilities including administrative offices, hospitals, clinics, and long-term care facilities. In the case of an outbreak, personal protective equipment (PPE) which may include any or all of the following: masks, gowns, or gloves, will still be required for staff and visitors. As well, in specific high-risk clinical areas, PPE will be required as per SHA infection control policies. Privately-run physician's offices, clinics, and other non-SHA facilities set their own policies regarding infection prevention and control, including policies requiring masking onsite. Masks at SHA facilities will continue to be made available to healthcare staff, patients/residents, and visitors who wish to wear one. Additionally, physical distancing measures have also ended and there will no longer be restrictions on food sharing and food donations. "We want to make sure that we're treating it the same as every other respiratory illness that we know of, in terms of the precautions that we take," Minister of Rural and Remote Health Everett Hindley said.
Responding to questions from media last Tuesday afternoon about the rescinding of the masking mandate, Health Minister Paul Merriman defended the decision to immediately lift the requirement for masks and physical distancing at all Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) facilities. "Dr. Shahab had brought this up a little while ago, getting back to pre-COVID and back to 2019," Merriman said on Tuesday. The SHA, and SHA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Susan Shaw were also part of the consultation process along with Dr. Shahab. Minister Hindley was apparently left out of the communication loop, however, since on Monday, April 3rd, he told media that it would not come into effect until Thursday, April 6th. The decision to remove the mandate was the result of analysis done by Dr. Saqib Shahab and the trends his office was seeing, Merriman said. However, Remote and Rural Health Critic Matt Love commented in response, "I think what would help the public to understand is to directly hear from Dr. Shahab about this change so we can trust that this decision is being made by healthcare professionals and not politicians." Hindley said he had repeatedly heard from people across the province who were ready for the mask mandate at SHA facilities to end.
The results of a CBC-commissioned poll which was conducted from March 2nd to 10th by the Canadian Hub for Applied and Social Research at the University of Saskatchewan, appear to indicate that a large portion of the population only wears masks when required. With 400 respondents, roughly 10 percent of the poll's respondents said they never wear a mask, while 12 percent said they wear a mask always or often. Nearly 49 percent responded that they only wear a mask when required, in places like hospitals or care homes. Half of those polled said that they believed the province to already be or almost be back to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether this opinion results from the minimal reporting that has been done over the last six months, thereby allowing it to slip from the collective consciousness, or from what people are observing, is unknown and was not part of the poll.
Going forward, COVID-19 vaccine continues to be available. Everyone five years of age and older remains eligible to receive one bivalent booster dose 6 months from their previous dose or previous COVID-19 infection, regardless of the vaccine type and the number of doses received previously. A second bivalent booster is available for residents 18 years of age and older in long-term care facilities, personal care homes, and assisted living facilities; persons over 80 years of age; persons 65-79 years of age who have not had COVID; and those who are 18 years of age and older who are immune suppressed.
As it can be difficult to know whether a facility is an affiliate of the SHA or not, we reached out to those in the area and found that privately run or an SHA facility, it would appear that masks, unless one chooses to wear them, are a thing of the past regardless of where one visits. Bellevue Personal Care Home has not had any masking restrictions in the home since the original masking mandate was lifted and they were able to make the choice that worked best for them. “Our residents found it very hard, as did our staff, so we moved forward without the masks, and all went just fine,” manager Janelle Struder said. The choice is still there for residents and visitors whether or not they choose to wear a mask, and masks are available for those who choose to wear one.
St. Michael’s Haven in Cudworth also operates as a private facility. As a non-profit corporation set up by the town of Cudworth and the R.M. of Hoodoo, St. Michael’s is not affiliated with the SHA. They abided by all the former government-mandated masking orders, and encouraged masking of visitors after mandates were lifted, but never strictly enforced it. The only exceptions were when there were Covid cases in the building, or it was known that a resident or employee had been exposed to the virus. In those instances, staff and visitors were asked to mask upon entering the facility. These restrictions were then lifted as soon as a negative test was shown. Going forward, manager Robert Sholter said, they will still encourage mask-wearing when someone has a cough or cold but there won’t be any strict enforcement.
Lakeview Pioneer Lodge in Wakaw, the Mennonite Nursing Home in Rosthern, Cudworth Nursing Home in Cudworth, Bethany Pioneer Village in Middle Lake, and Birchview Home in Birch Hills are all either SHA facilities or affiliates and therefore follow the policies set out by the SHA.
Mark Hildebrandt, CEO/Administrator of the Mennonite Nursing Home in Rosthern, has a somewhat unique situation where three separate care settings operate under one roof. “We are following the guidelines set out by SHA Infection Prevention and Control for Long-Term Care in the Mennonite Nursing Home. We have extended the same guidelines to all our residents in Pineview Manor and Sunrise Place.” Staff are required to self-screen before coming to work and although masks are not required for staff, they are encouraged, unless, of course, they are required according to Point-of-Care Risk Assessments. Residents are only required to wear masks outside of their rooms if they are experiencing respiratory symptoms or screen positive. Family and visitors are required to self-screen prior to entry into the facility.
Self-screening means analyzing how you are feeling. Do you have a cough, runny nose, or sore throat? Do you have a fever? Have you been around someone who has suddenly become sick? If you have then to ensure you are not potentially spreading Covid to someone whose immune system may not be as strong as yours, wear a mask. We learned during the pandemic the effectiveness of masking to reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses, and the spike of these illnesses the province experienced over the past months should speak to the importance of masking when sick.