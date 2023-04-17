A massive swath of rural land gobbled up for auto giant Volkswagen's planned new electric vehicle battery plant in St. Thomas isn't the only farmland there that will be lost, Ontario's largest farmers' group warns.
In a province that's losing 319 acres (129 hectares) of farmland a day to development, the Ontario Federation of Agriculture (OFA) says more valuable farming turf is likely to be lost near the VW plant as other industries or suppliers build nearby.
“Developments such as the EV plant that’s being built in St. Thomas is taking 1,500 acres (610 ha) of prime agricultural land out of production,” OFA vice-president Crispin Colvin told Middlesex County council this week.
But that’s just the beginning, he warned.
“How much other land will be taken for other businesses supporting that plant,” including for housing and infrastructure, he asked. “Most likely, another 1,500 to 2,000 acres (610 to 810 ha),” he said, adding that's what happened after Toyota built its Woodstock auto assembly plant.
Volkwagen's first-ever overseas battery manufacturing plant is being built on a parcel of agricultural land that spreads across the city and the surrounding municipality of Central Elgin. In March, the province passed a law allowing a boundary change to bring all the land within St. Thomas.
The move sparked controversy because three-quarters of the annexed land had belonged to Central Elgin, whose government and residents said they weren't consulted.
But plant proponents have said the economic activity — including the supplier plants and industry it could bring with it — will make up for the losses. The plant is expected to employ between 2,000 and 3,000 when production begins.
With other businesses coming to the region, it could create as many as 5,000 more jobs in the supply chain, Flavio Volpe, president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturing Association, has said.
While it’s unclear how much land VW will use for the plant, any future development on prime farmland is cause for concern, said Tom Martin, who farms just east of the site.
“There’s lots of land there, but a big factory will need lots of smaller factories to support them. How long will it take for those 1,500 acres to be used up? Nobody knows. But we're right next in line,” he said.
The 319 acres Ontario loses each day is equivalent to 58 city blocks or nearly 800 rinks, OFA notes, enough to produce more than 23.5 million apples or 1.2 million bottles of wine.
In southern Ontario — which takes in the region around London, one of Canada’s richest farm belts — overall farmland is shrinking at a rate of 43 acres (17 ha) a day.
The rate at which Ontario farmland is being lost to development is not sustainable, said Drew Spoelstra, OFA's other vice-president.
“We know we can direct those developments into lower-quality agricultural areas and focus our efforts on preserving (the better) farmland," he said.
OFA urges municipalities to consider policies that encourage higher-density developments in urban boundaries.
“We want to see growth directed in and up and not sprawling outwards,” said Spoelstra.