MILLBROOK — The 172nd annual Millbrook Fair, presented by the Millbrook Agricultural Society, returns next month — featuring a mix of fan-favourite events and new activities poised to entertain and educate guests of all ages.
The four-day fair runs from June 8 to 11 at the Millbrook Fairgrounds at 13 Frederick St. Guests were welcomed back for an in-person fair last year after the pandemic pushed organizers to move the events online in 2020 and 2021.
This year’s fair will kick off with the 2023 Children’s Day on June 8. From 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Grade 1 to 4 students at Millbrook/South Cavan Public School will participate in a fun and educational experience at the fairgrounds, where they’re set to visit various “Places of Discovery” — including a petting zoo and an interactive agri-education trailer dubbed Durham Farm Connections.
The first Truck and Tractor Pull, presented by the Ontario Truck and Tractor Pulling Association, will be held on June 8 at 7 p.m. The popular event will continue on June 9 and 10.
“We kind of build up, so we start with our local classes and then we go to some bigger classes with some modified tractors and then we get into the big one,” explained Debra Post, president of the Millbrook Agricultural Society.
The demolition derby, another popular event, will return to this year’s fair on June 11 at 1:30 p.m. The society is offering 30 free registrations for the event.
This year, the fair’s Trackside Lounge will be open every day.
“It’s right beside the track, so (guests) can watch the track events and enjoy their beverages,” Post said. The Beer Garden will be open on the evening of June 10.
The Home Craft Show will run from June 8 to 11 at the Exhibit Building. “It’s a showcase of local talent, whether it’s crafts or photography or baking and then they compete for prizes,” said Post.
While staples like the Fair Parade — happening on June 10 at 11:30 a.m. — are returning this year, guests can also expect some new additions.
“We’re bringing in lawn tractor racing this year which is brand new,” Post said.
The event takes place on June 10 at 4 p.m.
By entertaining and educating guests about agriculture — a key part of the fair since its launch in 1849 — Post says the annual event brings community members together. “It’s just nice to see all the smiling faces.”
An events lists is posted at millbrookfair.ca
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.