GLENCOE - Typically, a rainy day tends to diminish our desire to engage in any activities. Nonetheless, no weather or uncomfortable circumstance can impede us when we fiercely fight for people we love. For Sean Banks and his family, it's not just any typical day. A commemorative event organized by Sean Banks called “A Walk For Mike” was held at The Glencoe Fairgrounds on Saturday July 8th. The main purpose of this event was to raise funds to create a foundation that helps families recognize warning signs and avoid possible cases of suicide.
Not even a rainy day in the middle of summer could stop Sean Banks or any of the people who attended this important event. Sean always remembers his father who passed away five years ago by suicide. This tragic event has motivated Sean to not only improve himself and his mental health, but to do something different for his community.
According to Statistics Canada, approximately 4,500 people die by suicide each year in Canada, which is equivalent to twelve people daily. These types of situations can be much worse in rural areas or places with little access to mental health care. It is for this reason; Sean considers it important to establish an organization that facilitates access to appropriate mental health care for those who need it most and their families.
“I put this all together in a month. So, I did my best, and we named it in honor of my father. But I'm well aware that my father is not the only person that it's happened to, and there's lots of other people out there”, Sean said.
This event was also carried out thanks to the support of the municipality of Southwest Middlesex, who gave the pavilion for free to celebrate this event. Furthermore, Sean mentioned that they have received support from the Steelworkers Union, Rocky's Harley-Davidson London and Collins Formal Wear in London. It is also important to mention the essential role of all the volunteers and donations that have made it possible for this event to happen.
“A Walk For Mike" is not only the beginning of a great idea, but an important contribution to a community that needs to reduce suicide cases. “I think it is time to do something and improve the situation of many families who need help. Losing a family member is horrible”, Sean mentioned with great sadness when remembering his father. This event means more than we can believe, because by saving one life we can save an entire community. Let's not forget.