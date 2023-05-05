LISTOWEL – On April 19, the North Perth Chamber of Commerce (NPCC) held its AGM at the Listowel Legion. The doors opened at 5 p.m. which allowed Chamber members to mix and mingle with other business owners until the start of the meeting.
At the meeting, the Chamber reviewed the previous year and reported on successes. A big win for the organization has been turnout. There were approximately 30 people in attendance at the AGM event. The Chamber is a not-for-profit organization that is entirely funded by memberships, events and programs. It has been working to bring back events since the COVID-19 pandemic and have been excelling in membership meeting attendance like they’ve “never had before.”
As for the year-end numbers, Treasurer Shelley Mendez reviewed their financials, prepared by Ward & Uptigrove. She then discussed an overview of the Shop Local Dollars program. Further, she explained the CEBA (Canada Emergency Business Account) loan repayment, as it needs to be repaid by Dec. 31, 2023 to receive the $20,000 forgivable portion.
“We are hopeful that we can return to our full event activities, as these are critical to NPCC remaining viable,” explained Shelly.
Sharon D’Arcey, general manager of the NPCC, then shared the manager’s report. She shared the victories from this past year, which included the hosting of Chamber events again after a break due to the pandemic. Further, D’Arcey explained the NPCC received a grant from Ontario Chamber of Commerce that was used to market their Shop Local Dollars program.
Then the discussion turned to the board of directors. The NPCC president will be Virginia Dunbar, with Abha Dayal serving as vice-president. The treasurer is Shelley Mendez and secretary is Maria Redecop. Directors on the board include Deborah Bigham, Jackie Jardine and Tiffany Freer.
After the AGM, the NPCC hosted “An Evening with Mayor Todd” as an opportunity for the Mayor of North Perth, Todd Kasenberg, to address local business owners as well as share information from a municipal perspective. There was a wide range of topics that were discussed, from housing affordability and attainability and homelessness to employment issues surrounding recruitment as well as Set7 and its upskilling of employees.
In regards to attracting and retaining labour, Mayor Kasenberg said that “getting compensation and culture right, and creating and branding our community to be inclusive.”
He ended his talk by challenging the Chamber to be a facilitator of innovation.
To learn more about events from the North Perth Chamber of Commerce, visit npchamber.com.