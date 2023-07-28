Thunder Bay, Ont. — An uptick in the purchase of commercial properties for redevelopment into residential housing in Thunder Bay has variables around the projects. The uptick in residential developments is seen specifically in multi-residential development, Joel DePeuter, the city’s director of development services, told The Chronicle-Journal. “There is a gap in housing with Thunder Bay being 150 units short on a per capita basis,” he said. “The need is affordable, starter, and missing middle housing. And that there’s good progress being made.” He said a housing crisis is acknowledged in Ontario with a lot of focus on the “missing middle” housing and affordability. “In Thunder Bay, the issue is perhaps not as severe but we do find ourselves with some work to do in terms of affordability and also that starter home market,” he said. “Thunder Bay is undersupplied right now. We are seeing this uptick in multiple residential (housing) so much higher than previous years.” He added there’s been some noticeable increase in the conversion of commercial properties, particularly to sites that have been vacant for some time or where buildings have been demolished with new developments on those sites. “Those are mainly due to vacant commercial spaces, not necessarily vacant office spaces,” DePeuter said, adding it appears it is a mixture of local developers and out-of-town developers who are purchasing these properties and there is an uptick, but nothing alarming. Earlier this week, city council discussed the city’s application for funding from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s Housing Accelerator Fund. “If we’re successful in that application, that’s something that would make a big difference and would result in considerable change and incentification,” DePeuter said. “The city would then be in a position to put in place incentive programs to stimulate even more housing.” DePeuter pointed out that the submission that the city is making is in the order of $50 million, which is a “fall-off-your-chair amount of money.” “That’s understanding that there’s $4 billion to go around in Canada, so our proportionate share is pretty reasonable,” he said. DePeuter pointed out that they noticed an increase in properties being purchased from people from the Toronto area. “I intuitively believe that that is a result of the very high property values in Toronto and perhaps the undervaluation of some of these properties in Thunder Bay,” he said. "Properties in the downtowns being purchased by Toronto area individuals and companies, are vacant or largely vacant and have low values with much room for improvements and upgrades.” He added, within the zoning bylaws, typically in the downtown areas, there’s a requirement to maintain commercial space on the main floor. “If that’s something that isn’t intended, (in the new development) they don’t contribute to the vibrancy of the downtown and its walkability,” he said. Those bylaws exist. There are other areas that are not on the periphery that may not be a requirement. The properties that we see that are being commercial-residential conversions, are typically on the periphery.” He said the smaller buildings that previously were “ma and pa” types of businesses and where the owners were living in the back or upper floor and have retired from that business, are the ones being converted to residential dwellings.
Properties being bought for housing
- Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Chronicle-Journal
-
-
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Redo downtown bike route?
- Sundog finally shows up at RDOS
- City top cop says health is good, but retirement beckons
- Manitoba school divisions added to index of ‘high-risk industries'
- Murder charge follows Oliver shooting
- Ukrainian family rebuilding in Keremeos with community's help
- Letter to the Editor (1): Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Fire, slightly north of Naramata
- 48-slip dock denied in Trout Creek
- Penticton keyboard phenom hooking up with Zappacosta
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Travis Scott drops 'Utopia,' his first album since the Astroworld festival tragedy
- Worker warned organizer 'Someone’s going to end up dead' before crowd surge at '21 Travis Scott show
- Zero waste grant funding to continue through 2026
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Soldiers declare Niger general as head of state after he led a coup and detained the president
- Canadian women strike interim labour deal but say plenty more needs to be settled