Christmas displays are a part of what the season is about for Gary Wynne.
The Christmas display in front of his house is the way things are done where he grew up, and he’d love to see more people decorating for the season.
Wynne grew up in Kashechewan First Nation, a remote fly-in community on the James Bay coast, and he said their traditions were focused on community and coming together.
“We’d go out on the night before Christmas and give out our stockings, and a lot of people took them,” he said. “Then we’d go around and collect them on Christmas.”
The stockings would be full of candy and other stocking stuffers for the children in the community, but the fun didn’t stop with the children.
“Everyone would go around and wish everyone a Merry Christmas or Happy New Year, and you’d go in and there’d be food and drinks for everyone,” he shared. “You’d leave with bags full of food, so everyone would get something.”
He thinks the differences between how different northern communities might be based in the religions that were in the area too.
“The Kash was protestant, so I’m not sure if that’s where a lot of this stuff came from.”
After moving to Timmins to support his daughters during the pandemic, he brought his traditions with him, building decorations in the summer for his Christmas displays.
“This is child’s play,” he laughed as he described how the display came together. “Back home people go all out.”
Kashechewan First Nation holds a decorating contest every year for their Christmas displays and Wynne said the displays are top-notch.
The full team of reindeer pulling a sleigh for Santa that sits in his front yard might make people wonder what he thinks "going all out" means.
“I was going to have them taking off,” he said about the reindeer.
Wynne built a lot of the display himself, including the sleigh.
“It took me about a day to put together. I saw something like that on the internet and put it together from that.”
He’s already planning on what to do next year.
“My wife suggested gingerbread with the house and everything.”
Whatever theme they choose, the Wynne family will continue to decorate and bring a little extra sparkle to their street, but Gary has one thing he’d like to add.
“There’s not a lot of space here,” he said. “I need a bigger yard.”
People are welcome to stop by and take photos with the display. The house is located at 555 Randal Dr.