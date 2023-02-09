Grande Prairie Storm goalie Connor Mackenzie is used to blocking pucks but is now opening up with local youth on mental health.
The 20-year-old is in his last season of junior hockey and wanted to give back to the community that has supported him for the last two years. More than $20,000 has already been raised for Grande Prairie Canadian Mental Health Association.
“It's been amazing all the support from everyone across the community,” said Mackenzie.
The athlete is speaking to local schools and youth hockey teams about mental health.
“I talk to the kids for 10-15 minutes about mental health, why it matters, what it looks like, how we can help work on it and how we can be there for each other and support each other,” said Mackenzie.
He said making the talks engaging has made it a hit around schools, whether he is bringing cookies to classes or giving away Storm tickets.
Over the last few weeks, he has also shared his own struggles.
Mackenzie has been injured since Jan. 7 and has been unable to play.
“I'm here to play hockey, so that's been a bit of a tougher time for myself.
“I mean, it's not fun when you're sitting out having to watch the guys play when you can't do anything to help them out.”
He said talking to children in this way has improved his own mental health as he heals and prepares to return to the ice.
“It's actually helped me a lot.”
Mackenzie started Lift the Mask for Mental Health with the goal of raising $25,000 for the Grande Prairie Canadian Mental Health Association.
He expects to go well beyond it now, as many donors have donated, and the groups he has spoken to continue to raise funds for the cause.
“We're pretty much already at a $25,000 goal, and we still have time to go,” said Mackenzie.
On Feb. 25, the Storm is hosting a Lift the Mask on Mental Health night, with proceeds from the game going toward his campaign.
The Storm will be wearing special jerseys that night, and Mackenzie will have a custom goalie mask that will all be auctioned off as a fundraiser as well.
Other items, such as Oilers tickets and electronics, will also be raffled off.
Mackenzie thinks that game alone may bring in $10,000 to $15,000.
His teammates off the rink have also been supportive of his campaign, being some of the first to share posts on social media, having their families donate, and buying hoodies.
“You see the guys around the rink wearing the hoodies,” said Mackenzie.
Lift the Mask for Mental Health has currently raised $20,462 as of press time.
Donations can be made at liftthemask.ca/donate as a one-time donation or pledge for every save Mackenzie makes this season.