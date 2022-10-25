Theatre students at Monsignor McCoy High School use an average sized classroom to put their production together each year. The room is packed with technical equipment, a piano, a small stage, props here and there and students everywhere. This year, the students are putting on a production of Something Rotten.
Nathan Seto, technical director, overviews such things as sound (mics), music and lights.
“The actual theatre where we perform has updated technology, making it hard to transition to. The sound board and lights are all completely different.”
Abigal Duhaine, stage manager, explained the students get a full day in the rented theatre, which will be at Medicine Hat College, to organize the technical aspects of the production. Dress rehearsals follow for two days before opening night.
This is Duhaine’s second year as stage manager. She tried acting once but didn’t enjoy it as much as her current role.
“I work with Nathan, the directors and choreographers. It’s hard with the minimal space we have, trying to get the props and settings figured out and how the actors will look on stage. We don’t know yet if we will be able to have the lighting as we want it now because the stage is so much bigger.”
Madison Cox is an actor and is playing Bea in the production. The last time she was able to take part in a production was in Grade 7. Unfortunately, it was shut down due to COVID just before the shows were scheduled.
“Bea has a strong role. She does things for herself and doesn’t want to fit within her societal role.”
For the actors, differences between rehearsal and the performance will involve entering the stage from a different side. The practice stage doesn’t have a backstage area, so everyone is walking all over each other. This is another difference with the rented theatre and rehearsals.
Lacey Holowaty plays Madonna Nostradamus, and Something Rotten will be her 11th musical. Her character follows in her uncle’s footsteps by being a fortune teller.
“She guides the main character and overestimates her own abilities to the point where she leads the main character down a bad path. She is trying her best but is overambitious.”
An anonymous donor stepped forward in September and offered $10,000 toward building a new theatre at McCoy. In addition, they offered a 24-hour match day where they would match any amount raised.
Match Day 22 happened on Friday, raising $74,258, which will result in $148,516 toward the new theatre, on top of the original $10,000 donation.
The donor is also challenging other businesses and companies in Medicine Hat and area to match the original $10,000 donation toward a new theatre. The Friends of McCoy is aiming to raise $1 million.