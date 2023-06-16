NORTH PERTH – A proposed industrial subdivision could be coming to Listowel’s south end, as an application for an industrial plan of subdivision is being submitted to Perth County.
The concerning lands are south of Rocher Road and are approximately 12.1 acres with frontage on Rocher. The lands are vacant, flat and currently used for cash crop. There is no intention to change the current industrial zoning on the lot.
Previously, H&J Donegan Holdings submitted an application that was given final approval by Perth County in 2019. However, the developer is requesting to further subdivide the lot into smaller industrial lots, as there is a demand for these smaller lots in North Perth.
The application for plan of subdivision proposes nine lots for industrial development and a new municipal street. The developer is planning to build a new road connection for the interior lots, and it will be named to the satisfaction of the municipality. Further, it proposes that four of these lots will front directly onto Rocher Road East and the remaining five would have frontage on the new street.
The report was provided to North Perth council prior to the consideration of the file by Perth County.
However, there are concerns surrounding impact on the neighbouring residential area, as well as pedestrian traffic.
“There are concerns of safe pedestrian access and active transportation options for this area. There are no pedestrian sidewalks provided on any surrounding street.”
“Sidewalks are not required for this development by North Perth staff due to the lack of connections on Rocher Road, but supporting active transportation options is a priority for future consideration for this area,” explained the report.
Further, the report explains the possible uses for the industrial park.
“Where industrial areas abut or are adjacent to sensitive land use areas (for example, the nearby residences on Krotz Street East), the types of industrial uses permitted should generally be limited to light industrial uses which have the least potential for impacting the residential areas. Mitigative measures such as separation distances, berms, landscaping, and site and building design are to be considered when addressing potential impacts on the neighbouring sensitive land uses.”
Permitted land uses for the property are outlined in the Official Plan and include manufacturing, fabrication, processing, assembly packing, printing, publishing, warehousing, wholesaling, storage of bulk goods, repairing, trades, servicing operations, and transportation terminals.
North Perth council endorsed the application for draft approval submitted by Patterson Planning Consultants Inc. on behalf of H&J Donegan Holdings to Perth County council, and forwarded the conditions of draft approval for consideration by Perth County council. The plan of subdivision will be presented at the next available Perth County council meeting.