The Oro-Medonte Property Owners Association (OMPOA) has filed an appeal with the Ontario Court of Appeal in response to the May 3 decision by Justice C. Smith of the Ontario Superior Court to dismiss the group’s action against the township.
The OMPOA, which represents 454 homes, is asking “that the summary judgment order be set aside and that an order be granted dismissing the motion for summary judgment of the township with costs of the said motion and this appeal to the appellant.”
“I’m disappointed,” Oro-Medonte Mayor Randy Greenlaw said in response to the OMPOA’s decision to appeal. “I can’t really comment much further than that. If you review the judge’s decision and comments, I don’t know what grounds they’re moving forward on.”
In an email to OMPOA membersthe organization explained its reason for the appeal.
“In reviewing the reasons for the court decision, we have concluded that there is reason to believe that the court accepted and/or misinterpreted evidence that was clearly inaccurate or misleading according to the public record,” said an unsigned email from the group.
On May 3, Smith dismissed the OMPOA’s action against the township over the legality of user fee bylaw 2020-074 passed by the township, which imposes fees on users of the local water system.
The OMPOA’s action against the township sought a declaration that a certain portion of a drinking water system is designated as a municipal drinking water system, an order quashing the relevant sections of the bylaw at issue, and an interim order restraining the township from imposing the fees contemplated in the bylaw.
According to the township, integration of the Horseshoe Resort (Freed Developments) Zone 1 drinking water system to the municipal Horseshoe Highlands drinking water system has been an “integral part” of the township’s capital and corporate strategic planning process for several years.
In 2020, Oro-Medonte council passed bylaw 2020-074, which imposes fees on users of the local water system.
Also in 2020, the project was placed on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which the township says created challenges pertaining to installation of water meters and related access to private homes.
Sometime in 2022, the OMPOA was formed and launched legal action against the municipality because it wanted to have the bylaw rescinded, claiming it was illegal. The OMPOA also wanted the water system its residents used to be declared a municipal system.
The OMPOA says the issue is ownership of the water system and whether it is private (on private land owned by the resort) or has, in fact, been assumed by the township.
This year, through support of council’s endorsement of the township’s 2023 and 2024 capital budget, the project is restarting.
On Feb. 8, the Superior Court of Justice heard the arguments. On May 3, Smith dismissed the action, which led to OMPOA filing its appeal on June 2.