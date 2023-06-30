Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services issued a smoke alert for 12 of the 14 communities in the region Friday as forest fires continue to burn in Quebec.
The affected communities are Kuujjuaraapik, Umiujaq, Puvirnituq, Inukjuaq, Salluit, Ivujivik, Quaqtaq, Kangiqsujuaq, Aupaluk, Tasijuaq, Kuujjuaq and Kangiqsualujjuaq.
The smoke alerts were issued due to winds bringing smoke north from the forest fires taking place across the province. The alerts extend into Sunday and could continue beyond that.
According to IQAir, the Hudson coast is most affected by the forest fire pollutants due to its proximity to multiple fires raging in the nearby Cree territory.
In its warning issued on Facebook, the Nunavik board of health said the quantity of fine particulates in the air is increasing, and inhaling them may affect some people as it enters their lungs and bloodstream.
The health board suggests people stay indoors, close their doors and windows, limit outdoor activity, drink plenty of water and wear a mask.
Anyone who shows these symptoms should seek help from the local health centre: shortness of breath, wheezing (including asthma attacks), severe coughing, dizziness, chest pain, heart palpitations.
The Government of Quebec said Friday there are 71 active forest fires across the province.