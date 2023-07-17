The Sturgeon River House Museum has launched a new temporary exhibit entitled “Communications, Technology, and Social Life,” which details social and leisure activities in West Nipissing throughout the years. The Museum is located at 250 Fort Rd., in Sturgeon Falls, and admission is $4 plus tax. Add another $2 for the guided tour.
The museum is open Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visitors always enjoy the museum’s main attractions, which include a working blacksmith shop. The Duquette Icehouse, and Maison Major, a pioneer-style home.
As for the new attraction, the exhibit “reflects on the influence and importance of local newspapers to share current news and promote leisure and local business in a world without the web,” museum staff explained.
Curators also highlight the everyday technology used to capture and document the day for future generations. There is a nice collection of vintage film cameras, typewriters, and other tools of the trade to remind visitors how information was captured and shared in the not-too-distant past.
The exhibit also showcases items from the local hospitality and tourism sectors from West Nipissing, so be sure to pay a visit to the past this summer season. For more information about the museum, visit the West Nipissing Municipal website.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.