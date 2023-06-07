ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP - Armstrong Township passed its 2023 budget on May 24 with a four per cent increase in the municipal tax levy.
The $5,039,315.66 budget is up from the 2022 budget which was $3,333,480. The municipal tax levy will fund $1,495,254 of that amount.
"No reserves are being used for operating expenses, however, we are applying approximately $285,000 in reserves toward projects,” said township chief administrative officer Dan Thibeault in an email interview.
“In addition, we are putting $118,500 into reserves for future projects – a net change of $166,500 to our reserve balance. We will have approximately $1.4 million in reserves at the end of 2023."
The water user fee will generate $313,000 in 2023 and remains unchanged from 2022, said Thibeault. The garbage fees and wastewater fees also remain unchanged. The township is transferring $29,300 to its water reserves. This year's water budget is $419,300.
The township's wastewater budget is $251,000.
In a release to the public, the township stated that for the average assessed residential property in Armstrong (assessed value of $159,000), the municipal tax levy increase would translate to an annual increase of $64.
"The Township of Armstrong faced a difficult budget period with large inflationary increases in almost all areas,” said Mayor Jean-Marc Boileau in the public release.
“Our 2023 budget continues to support important community assets while not drawing from reserves to support our operating budget and maintain water/wastewater and recycling/garbage rates for both residents and businesses. By continuing to support our community organizations, continuing to invest in our infrastructure, and transferring to reserves for the fire department, water and wastewater departments we can help better provide for our residents now and into the future."
Operating budget highlights include the fact that the provincial operating grant fell by over $13,000; insurance increased 50 per cent from 2022 to $132,000; the township increased donations to community organizations to $45,000; the District of Timiskaming Social Services Administration Board levy increased to almost $300,000; the Timiskaming Health Unit levy increased to almost $58,000; and the biennial inspection of the township's bridges and large culverts costs $3,000.
The capital budget highlights are: $36,000 to purchase a new columbarium for the cemetery; $4,000 for the purchase of a new furnace at the fire hall; the transfer of over $30,000 into a reserve for future fire department equipment; $540,000 for the renovation of the municipal office including the heating, ventilation and air conditioning; $72,000 for upgrading of information technology infrastructure, including document retention; $102,000 for the installation of a SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) computer system at the water treatment plant; $16,000 for the installation of a new chlorine analyzer at the water treatment plant; $70,000 for the installation of a new generator at the wastewater facility; $20,000 to conduct repairs at Well 1; $200,000 to complete the park project including a new pavilion; $320,000 for the purchase of a new plow truck; $250,000 for the re-gravelling and ditching of a section on Mini Farm and Poly-Ure Road; and $10,000 for sidewalk repairs.