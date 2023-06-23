BRUCE COUNTY – Warden Chris Peabody wants to ensure all possibilities are explored, prior to a decision being made about Walkerton’s Durham Street bridge, due for replacement in 2025-26.
Following a presentation by Adam Stanley, the county’s new director of transportation and environmental services, council had the opportunity to discuss the various options presented, as well as some new possibilities.
County Coun. Steve Hammell, Arran-Elderslie, raised the possibility of building a temporary vehicle bridge to the north of the present bridge, or building a permanent bridge just to the north of the present one and using the present one during construction, after which it would be demolished.
Stanley said that possibility had been explored “early” in the process. It’s complicated by utilities and private property, as well as the need to widen the road.
County Coun. Luke Charbonneau, Saugeen Shores, asked, “Are there other options?” He noted that a location with a shorter span would bring the cost of a temporary bridge closer to what the bridge in Paisley cost.
Stanley noted that middle pier, necessitated by the width of the river, means an additional $3 million.
Peabody complimented staff for representing the county so well during the public meetings already held. He added that he’d “like to see more work on other alternatives” to the preferred option – a detour – noting the downtown merchants are just starting to recover from the COVID pandemic closures, and fear the devastating financial impact from well over a year of construction. He expressed concern about the social impact of cutting off those who live in the social and seniors housing on the east side of the bridge.
“I would like the county’s support to explore a crossing on the north side for a Bailey bridge,” Peabody said.
He made note of the fact that former Bruce County director of operations, Brent Glasier, had arranged for the construction of two wooden bridges when he went to West Grey, saying they last as long as steel and concrete bridges. Peabody said one is used by cement trucks. And there’s a three-lane wooden bridge in use in Nova Scotia.
“It is a viable option,” he said, and would reduce construction time by a year (to six months from 18 months).
County Coun. Mark Goetz, South Bruce, asked about a floating Bailey bridge, like the one across the Montreal River.
County Coun. Don Murray, Huron-Kinloss, discussed the need for public transit to be looked at, and said, “I’d just like to make sure we have every option on the table.”
Peabody said he had intended to make a notice of motion regarding the bridge at the next meeting. However, Charbonneau said,
“Let’s consider it now.”
Staff advised there was nothing to stop council from voting to do that, and the subsequent motion carried. Staff will be bringing back information on costs involved with bringing in a “third-party consultant” to “consider other structures.”
“The residents of Brockton will appreciate your due diligence in looking at all options,” the warden said.
Durham Street bridge update
The bridge was constructed in 1937, and has outlived the current bridge lifespan by a decade.
The environmental assessment (EA) work continues; it should be completed this year. Construction should begin in spring 2025, with completion in fall 2026.
A public meeting was held Oct. 4, 2022, following which, concerns were expressed by the business community regarding the preferred detour alternative using local roads.
A business information session was held May 11, attended by many representatives from downtown businesses as well as members of the public.
Another public meeting is tentatively scheduled for the fall.
The county’s project team made a presentation to Brockton council on June 6.
Three bridge alternatives are being looked at – replacing the bridge in the same location, repairing the existing bridge, and doing nothing. At present, the preference is to replace the bridge at the same location. This still needs to be finalized.
Should the county proceed with replacing the bridge, there are four detour alternatives being looked at: detour using county roads; local detour using Brockton and county roads, with a transit option for pedestrians (cost – $1.9 million); temporary vehicle bridge south of the existing bridge connecting Orange and McNab streets (cost – $6.3 million); and a temporary pedestrian bridge connecting Orange and McNab streets (cost – $2.6 million).
The public is encouraged to comment on the alternatives during the EA period. The project team will make a final recommendation to county council after the next public meeting (this fall).