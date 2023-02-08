April showers and May flowers may seem far away as the cold grey of January ebbs into February, but the Town of Drumheller already has its beautification and landscaping plans laid out for the year ahead.
Town council were presented with a briefing note during the regular Monday, January 23 council meeting outlining the plans and highlighting some changes and efficiencies the department will undertake this year.
“There is quite a lot of work planned over 2023, including hiring a dedicated equipment operator and gardener/arborist,” director of Infrastructure Services Dave Brett tells the Mail.
The work which will fall under these new positions was previously managed by summer students under the landscape lead. Mr. Brett notes this change will “amplify efficiencies in many areas” and allow the landscape crew to meet the expectations of the community and Drumheller council.
The landscape lead will continue to oversee these new positions, along with additional summer students and contracted weed control spraying.
Currently, only one member of staff has completed their weedicide and herbicide application certification, and the Town will be contracting these services externally to allow additional staff to undergo this certification. As this certification will take approximately one year to complete, with both an education and practicum component, contracting this will allow for work to continue to be completed during this time.
Once staff complete certification, it is expected this will result in future cost savings for the Town.
Another way the Town is looking to make efficiencies is through reducing the number of plants in planting beds throughout the community. This will help ease maintenance, including pesticide and herbicide use, and watering needs. Removing shrubs and vegetation will also allow some new seating and shade areas to be created, including at the Aquaplex and the Town’s municipal building.
Crews will prioritize getting planting beds and greenspaces ready in time for the May long weekend.