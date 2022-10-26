GUYSBOROUGH – Neighbours Speak Up, a group of concerned neighbours in Halifax's North End investigating the impact short-term rentals (STRs) are having on communities, released data from across the province last week. The information compares the number of STRs registered with the provincial government and the active STRs on the market, as of Oct. 5.
According to the organization’s research, Guysborough County has 59 registered STRs and 51 active STRs – 40 of which are entire houses. Province-wide, there are 4,255 registered STRs and 46,311 active STRs of which 3,792 are entire houses.
The concern brought forward by the Neighbours Speak Up group is the loss of permanent housing in a housing market that is in crisis.
The Journal received the following comments from the Neighbours Speak Up group on Oct. 24: “In our recently released chart, Homes Lost to Short-term Rentals in NS Municipalities, we have highlighted the number of active short-term rentals to date and, most significantly, the number of entire homes that are being rented on short-term rental platforms, such as Airbnb and VRBO. These are secondary or multiple properties of owners that might be suitable for small and large families for long-term residence…Each municipality will have its own unique needs in relation to housing needs and the quality of residential life. However, for many areas there is a demand for housing opportunities. The presence of large numbers of entire homes being used for short-term rentals is a lost opportunity for those seeking long-term housing and the governments who claim they want to help.
“On April 20, the provincial government approved The Tourist Accommodation Registration Act (amended). This Act would not only require all short-term rentals to register but, most importantly, provide municipalities with the registration data and the authority to restrict short-term rentals in accordance with their own Land Use Bylaws. For some municipalities this could mean limiting short-term rentals in residential areas and buildings. Unfortunately, that Act has not been proclaimed. As such, municipalities have not been able to move forward with regulating short-term rentals and saving long-term homes for Nova Scotians,” the email said.
Nancy O’Regan, co-chair of the Guysborough County Housing Network, told The Journal in an email that the data presented by the Neighbours group was higher “than the numbers we identified in our research. Currently, there are 29 listings in Guysborough County for short term rental. About 15 of those appear to be suitable for long-term rentals, some are rooms in tourism accommodations or cottages. The remaining look like seasonal rentals, rooms in private dwellings or cottages.”
O’Regan added, “Certainly vacation rentals do take homes out of the rental market. I understand that vacation rentals can generate more income than long-term rentals do, which can be attractive to property owners. However, our tourism sector, especially accommodations, need to be developed and people visiting the area and spending money benefits many retail businesses. Vacation rentals are only one factor to consider when understanding the complexity of housing issues. Low incomes, increasing food costs and crushing heating bills are currently having more of an impact on housing affordability.”
For more information on Neighbours Speak Up, visit https://www.neighboursspeakup.com.