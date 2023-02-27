Peterborough County council will discuss Wednesday the need for a study to look into the impacts and potential cost savings of uploading some garbage services to the county from its eight lower-tier townships.
Based on consultants’ recommendations, staff will seek approval to proceed with a review of potential cost savings and efficiencies associated with uploading curbside garbage collection and depot garbage collection to the county level.
Currently, both of these are provided by the lower tiers. All eight townships have their own separate garbage collection contracts with collection companies.
In Ontario, more than 90 per cent of municipal waste services are provided by an upper-tier level of municipal government.
Peterborough County is one of the last in the province with curbside services from both levels of government and also one of the last to consider consolidating waste management services at the upper tier, according to a report to council from Kerri Snodden, the county’s waste management manager.
The following services are now provided by the lower-tier municipalities: curbside garbage collection, depot garbage collection, depot leaf and yard collection, which is partially subsidized by the county, depot construction and debris, depot tire recycling, depot reuse, depot electronics, curbside organics in Millbrook and general depot operation.
The county takes care of: curbside recycling collection and processing, curbside leaf and yard, curbside organics in Bridgenorth, depot recycling and processing, depot organics and campground recycling collection.
The recommended study will include an in-depth financial impact analysis and evaluation, as well as ideas for implementation of any integration.
Snodden’s report advises there could be potential cost savings associated with consolidation, considering there are now eight “high-value garbage collection contracts” in each township. There could also be savings if additional collection services are offered by the county (such as organics and leaf and yard waste) in the future, the report states.
In December, Cavan Monaghan Township council decided it preferred to keep its own waste collection program at the local level, but it has agreed to participate in the county study, if it goes ahead.
An amount of $60,000 has been budgeted to complete the study, the report states.
The proposal, if approved, will include wording that the current service levels will be maintained across all levels of service and townships.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.