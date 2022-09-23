SEAWA has been working at Connaught Pond for the past five years using non-chemical weed control and restoring the riparian environment.
This Saturday, SEAWA will be there in the morning from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and are looking for volunteers to join the effort.
The goal for the morning is weeding out introduced crested wheat grass from patches of native western wheatgrass. As with all SEAWA events, there is always lots to learn from members and committee.
Tools will be supplied. Those attending are encouraged to dress accordingly for the field and the weather and bring their own water and refreshments.
For more information, contact SEAWA at 403-580-8980 or email executive@seawa.ca