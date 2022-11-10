Residents on Windham Road in Norfolk County had a close call Monday evening when a stray bullet hit their house while they were sitting outside.
The shot struck the house around 7 p.m. and the residents — who were not physically hurt — promptly called police.
Officers from Norfolk County OPP responded and found a hunting party nearby. After a brief investigation, police arrested a 44-year-old Norfolk man and charged him with operation while impaired by alcohol.
Police said the shooting is still under investigation by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.