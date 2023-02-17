As the New Brunswick gymnastics team boards the bus in Dieppe on Friday, Feb. 17, en route to the Canada Winter Games in Charlottetown, the Upper St. John River Valley will have a strong presence.
Three of the six-member gymnastics team hail from River Valley Gymnastics based in Carleton North. Evie Astle of Woodstock, Abby Swan of Hartland and Kate Toner of Grand Falls will be joined by RVG’s coach and director, Jayne Geddes, who will serve as coach and manager to Team N.B.
River Valley gymnast Nicola Carswell of Florenceville-Bristol just missed out on being part of the Canada Games contingent, serving as an alternate if any of the six team members couldn’t make the trip to P.E.I.
Geddes and the three young athletes received a community send-off Thursday evening, Feb. 16, at the RVG gym in Florenceville-Bristol.
Carleton North Mayor Andrew Harvey and Woodstock Mayor Trina Jones were among those on hand to deliver best wishes.
Astle, an 18-year-old veteran gymnast and a veteran of elite national gymnastic competitions, will make her second trip to the Canada Games. She competed in Red Deer last winter and made four trips to the National Gymnastics Championships, including earning a silver medal on the beam at last year’s Nationals.
Astle said having this year’s games in Charlottetown adds to the enjoyment, noting she’s looking forward to the team bonding on the bus ride to P.E.I.
Eighteen-year-old Toner also competed at last year’s Canadian Nationals in Richmond, B.C. She’s looking forward to the Canada Games.
Seventeen-year-old Swan, like her RVG teammates, also brings the experience of high-level competitions.
She said she has learned what works in quieting the nerves at that level of competition.
“I try to take the day calmly,” Swan explained about her approach to competition.
She and Toner noted the importance of visualizing their approach.
Swan and Astle agreed they use music to relax, with Astle noting she chooses a playlist to “pump the energy up.”
Astle revealed another secret to her success.
“I write down my goals before the competition,” she said. “And I put it under my pillow.”
Geddes said each gymnast at the Canada Games competes in four apparatus — beam, floor, vault and bars.
After three training days, the first day of competition is Feb. 21, where the top three from each team move on to individual all around.
Geddes said Cloe Levesque of Beausejour in Moncton, Casey Kilpatrick from Fundy in Quispamsis and Claire Dickinson from Kingswood in Fredericton join the trio from RVG to form Team N.B.
“We have a strong team,” she said.
Geddes said as the alternate, 15-year-old Carswell experienced an emotional rollercoaster ride through qualifications.
While being the alternate on the strong New Brunswick team is an honour, she said, Carswell also had to continue training to be ready to fill in if one of the team members couldn’t go.
Geddes said, however, once the team leaves for P.E.I., Carswell’s role is over. She said the future remains bright for the young Florenceville-Bristol gymnast.
She said the successful gymnasts followed a long path, which started in June 2022, to make the New Brunswick gymnast team. She said the top gymnasts from the province participated in two test events, two training events and two trial competitions.
The RVG coach and director said the club’s success highlights its objectives.
“It definitely represents what RVG is about and how all these communities working together brings out the best in everyone,” Geddes said.
She called it “quite special” that the young gymnasts represent four different Upper Valley communities.
Mayors Harvey and Jones agreed.
Jones said what RVG has accomplished over the years is “so impressive,” noting it’s wonderful to see the club deliver three of the six representatives on the New Brunswick team.
She noted the club delivers programs for so many area youths. As it moves to a brand new facility upon completion of the expanded Northern Carleton Civic Centre, its impact will grow.
“We can expect big things,” Jone said.
Harvey echoed his Woodstock colleague’s sentiments.
The Carleton North mayor called it a “great honour” to see four girls from the club, plus the coach and manager, climb to provincial and national levels.
He expressed pride in hosting the RVG home in his community for so many years and looks forward to the opening of the new RVG gym.
“It’s great for the kids,” Harvey said.
He also noted RVG’s success demonstrates the need to work as a region.
Geddes also looks forward to the day RVG moves to its new home, noting it will be one of the best-equipped and modern gymnastic facilities in New Brunswick.
She explained that RVG delivers various programs for any age or skill set, including competitive, recreational, open houses and playtime for three local schools. She said the club has more than 200 members and expects that number to grow.
Geddes said the Canada Games is only the beginning of a busy year for RVG’s elite gymnasts. Upon returning from Charlottetown, Astle, Toner, Swan, Carswell, and others will immediately begin training for the Canadian Nationals in May.
Geddes said the community will be able to follow the team’s results in Charlottetown on the River Valley Gymnastics public Facebook page.