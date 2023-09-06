Pied Piper Kidshows is entering its 44th year with four performances planned to take the stage at English Catholic Central School in New Liskeard from September 30 to May 16.
Performers will be coming from across Canada to entertain children and the young at heart who appreciate good quality lives shows.
Pied Piper Kidshows, headed by president Candy Keith, is a volunteer organization which receives government funding assistance through the Ontario Arts Council, and support from local sponsors.
For only $20 for a season's ticket, show-goers will be taking in entertainment that they might expect to find in Toronto, but for a much lower cost, pointed out Keith.
"If a person lives in Southern Ontario often these programs are being run by a theatre space that is not being run by volunteers, therefore the content for children is much smaller. You probably have a better chance to have an exposure to the arts in Northern Ontario with a volunteer group than you do if you live in Toronto," commented Keith.
"It's quite feasible that we've got a better crack of being engaged in the arts in these northern communities," she added.
Along with the performances, often the visiting artists have workshops which they can provide, extending their stay in the community and the value to the children who can meet them and be motivated by them.
"It inspires the youth when they meet them when they're in the community over a longer period of time," said Keith.
Workshops and shortened performances are also often taken to the Northdale Manor to entertain and engage residents there.
Pied Piper Kidshows has a circuit that stretches across a large area of the north including Dryden, Rainy River, Kirkland Lake and Haliburton.
Keith said the shows are well run "and we are delighted to have the crew that we have right now, but we are looking for others to join." Volunteers willing to help out with tasks from small to large are being sought to help the organization launch into the next 44 years, said Keith.
She also encouraged people to purchase season tickets so that they can enjoy the programming.
"It's really nice to have people come and support it."
The 2023-24 season includes: “Th'owxiya: The Hungry Feast Dish” is a Kwanden First Nation tale and “feast” for the eyes, presented on September 30; Andy Griffiths & Friends who will provide fun folk rock music for families and adults alike on October 27; the Merry Marching Band, a clownish musical performance that will be taking the stage on February 13; and on May 16 it will be Tim Holland: Stunt Ventriloquist with puppets, juggling and more.
Tickets can be purchased at Laura Landers Art Shoppe in Cobalt and at Chat Noir in New Liskeard.