Quebec’s budget is promising Nunavik millions of dollars to go toward housing, justice and other government services.
Eric Girard, the province’s Coalition Avenir Québec finance minister, tabled the budget in the National Assembly Tuesday.
Nunavik’s travelling court system will be getting $7.5 million over five years. This money follows a 2022 report calling on the province to improve Nunavik’s justice system and reduce barriers in the system faced by Nunavimmiut.
Quebec is also planning to spend $13 million over five years to provide government services adapted to Nunavik. The report outlines that the funding is directed toward overcoming language and technology barriers.
The budget includes $43 million to address Nunavik’s housing crisis. Line items include money to build a warehouse to store the materials needed to maintain social housing, rebuild damaged social housing and support the private housing market in Nunavik.
Other aspects of the budget include $121 million for Indigenous services over the next six years for housing, education, and economic, social and cultural development.
Quebec is allocating $4.5 million over five years in supports for the families of Indigenous children who went missing through Quebec’s health-care system between the 1950s and 1980s. That money is meant to be used to provide information to families about their loved ones and help with healing.
Another $16.8 million will be allocated over the next six years to police services in Indigenous communities.
“We are committed to strengthening our government’s support for First Nations and Inuit,” Girard said in his budget speech.
“Our goal is to better tailor our support to the realities of Indigenous people.”
The Liberal opposition said the budget doesn’t do enough for people in Quebec, specifically saying it does not address justice system delays in the province.
“In this fifth budget, nothing today guarantees that all Quebecers will receive basic services, particularly in health, justice, and childcare services,” said opposition leader Marc Tanguay in a statement.
“This budget is insufficient and short-sighted.”