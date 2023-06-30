NORTH PERTH – At its June 19 meeting, North Perth council approved a request for local road closures on July 9. The municipality received correspondence from the Comancheros Car Club Inc. requesting permission to close a portion of Royal Street East from Elizabeth Street East to Elwood Smith Lane on July 9 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is so the club can facilitate their annual car show and fundraiser for the North Perth Community Hospice.
The resolution passed to close the roads, and that the proper services are notified of the event.