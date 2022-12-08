South Peace schools have received approximately $500,000 in mental health support from Alberta Education.
The Grande Prairie Public School Division (GPPSD) and Grande Prairie and District Catholic School’s (GPCSD) partnered with Alberta Health Services (AHS) to create four new positions (two in each division) for dedicated addictions counsellors in its high schools.
Counsellors will work in Charles Spencer High School, Grande Prairie Composite High School, St. Joseph Catholic High School and St. John Paul II Catholic School.
“The provision of the supports are to support students who have behaviours that put them at risk for addictions or who may be struggling with some issues in that regard themselves,” said Sandy McDonald, GPPSD superintendent.
Being able to offer counselling on site with be invaluable, he said.
“It's really tough to get access to external supports in the community right now,” said McDonald.
A similar service was offered before the pandemic by AHS for a half day every week, but changes to the budget and staffing frameworks ended the program in schools.
“We're taking a model that (AHS) used to have in their organization, and we're applying it to our schools, and we're grateful this will have a consistency of practice.”
Henri Chauvet, GPCSD director of student services, says the position was a needed one as having someone on site will be more effective than asking parents to drive a student to a counselling appointment elsewhere.
“It takes care of the kids right away as opposed to, come see me on Tuesday of next month, so this instantaneous access to services I think will be fantastic for our students.”
Addiction counsellors are equipped to deal with gaming and social media addictions, as well as those around drugs and alcohol, said Chauvet.
“People sometimes forget about those other pieces, but any parent of a teenager will understand the social media addiction,” said Chauvet.
McDonald noted a small minority of students are participants in risky behaviour, and the counselling is more proactive than anything.
“It's to get them some support when they most need it when it's most likely going to be beneficial, but also to prepare them for life as an adult, life after school,” said McDonald.
Preventive education will also be shared with all district schools as the new counsellors will deliver drug awareness information as well as educating youth on the dangers of vaping.
McDonald said before the grant GPPSD built a three-year plan to provide additional counselling support in its schools.
He said it resulted in hiring additional counsellors to ensure students are prepared for successful completion of high school and teaching them proactive strategies for their transition to adulthood after graduation.
GPCSD and GPPSD each received $256,912, which will go towards hiring two counsellors in each division.
GPCSD trustee Michelle Gemmell asked Chauvet at the Nov. 28 board meeting if the division was planning on using Catholic counsellors.
“I have some acquaintances who have gone through addictions counselling, and there's quite a difference between a faith-based counsellor and a non-faith-based counsellor as to, you know, turning to a higher power for help versus looking out into the universe,” said Gemmell.
Chauvet responded, “We will hire the best candidate for the job.”
Peace Wapiti Public School Division (PWPSD) also received a grant from Alberta Education for students' mental health.
On Nov. 16, the province announced it was doubling its previously announced funding to support mental health needs in schools to $40 million.
Approximately 60 pilot mental health projects will be launched in schools across Alberta, said the province in a media release.
“The goal is to drive local solutions while gathering information to inform a broader approach to supporting students across the province,” says the release.
“We are aware that as students continue to recover from learning disruptions, additional mental health supports are needed to ensure each individual is able to move forward and reach their fullest potential within the school system,” said Adriana LaGrange, education minister.