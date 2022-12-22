The Langdon Library Society (LLS) and the Marigold Library System (MLS) have reached an agreement regarding the new facility which is under development in Langdon.
“It’s an agreement that we are going to be cooperating together to support the library here. It is a standard agreement that Marigold and (Rocky View) county have,” explained Debra Carrobourg, president of the LLS. “It is something that they need to have signed in order for us to proceed with the library. It was a little bit of a process but it wasn’t really very much on our side. We had reviewed it and accepted it … it just has to go through all the proper protocol at the county.”
Development of the Langdon Library and Youth Centre officially began in September, a project which has been several years in the making.
Now that the agreement has been signed between the LLS and MLS, the organizations are able to begin facilitating the remaining necessary acquisitions and upgrades to the library structure in order for the facility to be in use.
“Marigold can start helping us with purchasing additional things that we need and going through their processes. It is part of that agreement that predates everything to make sure we can get the setup between our library and Marigold,” said Carrobourg. “We have the building on site here and we are working on getting the permits through the county to get the renovations done. This is just another piece of the puzzle to get that library set up and going.”
The actual structure is set up behind the Langdon Fieldhouse, adjacent to the new baseball diamonds and tennis courts. The structure had been preconstructed and was simply moved into place earlier this year.
Renovations to the facility include bathroom installations and other operational needs. Carrobourg said the goal is to have everything ready to officially open in 2023.
The LLS received the structure from the Cereal Library Community when it changed from being a town into being absorbed into other municipalities and the library was lost. Until it was transferred to Langdon, it had been relegated to sitting in storage.
“We are also always fundraising and the library will need to continue to fundraise support. Everything that we have, we are going to be putting into the building and we don’t want to completely rely on money from the county,” she explained. “It is a continuous ongoing fundraising process. Other libraries are always fundraising … it will always be something that we are going and trying to make sure that we have the funds to run and offer the programs that our community needs.”