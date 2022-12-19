A Chatham-Kent councillor will take some time off after revealing she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.
Melissa Harrigan revealed she has breast cancer and will be temporarily stepping aside from her duties as a councillor to begin chemotherapy next week to recover. She said she has Invasive Ductal Carcinoma following a diagnosis last week.
Following a series of tests, her diagnosis came in early December.
“I have breast cancer. While this is still very new and difficult to share, telling my story is important to me,” said Harrigan in a personal statement. “I try to live both my personal and professional life with transparency and a mind towards advocacy.
The Ward 3 councillor and mother of three said she found a lump on her breast two years ago and has been monitoring it. She said a close friend of hers was diagnosed with breast cancer. She said she felt an “internal call to action” to advocate for further testing for her own condition to establish a baseline.
Harrigan said she was glad she did.
“More than 28,600 Canadian women will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year. I never thought my name would make it in the count,” she said. “The news was shocking and unexpected, but now it’s time to shift gears to a plan.
First elected in 2018, Harrigan successfully retained her seat in October’s municipal election.
Stepping aside from council in the coming weeks, she will dedicate her focus on treatment and recovery, adding she appreciates the “understanding and patience” of the community.
Harrigan said she hopes to continue spreading awareness about the disease in the meantime.
“It’s a personal choice to make this public, but sharing my experience makes cancer feel purposeful to me, and it is my hope to continue sharing with you as I journey in hopes that it can help others,” she said.
Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff offered his full support for Harrigan’s decision to step aside.
“We are all jarred by this unexpected news regarding Coun. Harrigan’s breast cancer diagnosis and will be with her every step of the way,” he said. “For now, our focus is sharing Coun. Harrigan’s desire to share her message and have a bit of time to work on her transition plan.”
Canniff said the council would determine the path forward in the new year to temporarily fill Harrigan’s roles on council and committees.
“Coun. Harrigan has been a strong advocate for many important causes. It’s our turn to support her,” said Canniff.