Englehart is the place to be September 7 to 10.
The Englehart Fall Fair gets underway September 7 at the Englehart and Area Community Arena Complex.
Next door at the Englehart ball fields the Englehart Classic Adult Slo-Pitch Tournament will be happening once again.
Organizers say the tourney will not have a beer tent this year, but they are working toward bringing the tournament back to what it has been in years past.
To wrap up the weekend, the Three Amigos will be performing Saturday night at the Englehart Legion.
Entertainment at the Englehart Fall Fair will include horse-drawn wagon rides, dancing, a square dancing exhibition, and entertainment by comedian, juggler and acrobat Rockabilly Joe from Ottawa, country rock band Blind Side, and singer Chrissy Peters.
There will be an antique car show Saturday afternoon.
Children can enjoy bouncy castles and face painting at the fair. There will be a baby show Saturday afternoon and children can also bring a stuffed toy to be part of the Stuffy Parade following the baby show.
The Englehart and District Agricultural Society is offering a Harvest Dinner Friday evening. Advance tickets can be obtained at Garlin's Gift Gallery Plus in Englehart, Mother Earth EST, or Kingston's Service Centre. There will be a Farmers' Breakfast upstairs at the arena Saturday morning. Food trucks will be at the arena throughout the event.