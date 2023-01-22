Assessments in the Regional District of Nanaimo are generally up for 2023 but not as significantly as last year’s increases.
In the Regional District of Nanaimo, the total number on the roll is 79,449, a marginal increase from last year, according to BC Assessment. The total value is up about 13 per cent. Non-market change is down to $808 million versus $886 million last year. That downward trend is across the province, attributed to an overall slowdown of new construction as well as completion of construction projects, Maurice Primeau, deputy assessor with BC Assessment told the RDN board at their Jan. 10 meeting.
Non-market change is the change in assessment roll not influenced by market such as new construction added to the roll, demolitions, subdivisions added, zoning changes, boundary extensions as well as property class and exemption class changes.
In Electoral Area B (Gabriola, Mudge, DeCourcey), single family assessments are typically up 18.3 per cent, residential strata 19.72 per cent and commercial properties 15.56 per cent. In comparison, for 2022, residential assessments increased 38 per cent from the previous year, strata 17 per cent and commercial 28 per cent. Non-market change sits at $27.38 million for 2023 versus about $25 million last year.
For comparison, in Electoral Area A (Cedar, South Wellington, Yellowpoint, Cassidy) single family assessments increased 19.23 per cent while Electoral Area E (Nanoose Bay) saw an increase of 14.31 per cent in that category.
The Vancouver Island region, which includes the Gulf Islands, continues to see strong demand across categories and overbidding is still prevalent, Primeau said. Assessments for commercial and industrial property classes are up 10-30 per cent across the RDN.
Factors including higher interest rates suggest next year’s assessments will see a shift, however.
“We’re already seeing downward trends in real estate values, and we have quite a few predictors that tell us where the market is heading,” Primeau said. “I’m very confident we’re going to see lower assessment values next July 1 – I expect mostly decreases across the board.”
The total provincial roll has a value of $2.72 trillion, up 11.5 per cent from last year. The residential class makes up 88 per cent of that.