The family of a Woodstock man stabbed to death in his apartment earlier this week are remembering him as a loving father and friend who "lived life on his own terms."
“He was a friend to many and was loved by many. He was kind and funny. He could always make you laugh no matter what," Elizabeth Levesque wrote in a social media exchange with The Free Press about her uncle, Russell Foster, who died in hospital Tuesday.
"He sure kept life interesting."
Emergency crews responding to a dispute at a Woodstock apartment shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday transported a 59-year-old man with “multiple stab wounds” to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
A male suspect was arrested at the apartment complex at 161 Fyfe Ave. just before noon that day, said police, who announced Thursday that Paul Gerard Fitzgerald, 56, is charged with second-degree murder. He appeared in court Wednesday and remains in custody.
Police haven’t publicly named the victim, but court records identify him as John Russell Foster. His death is the City of Woodstock's first homicide since 2016.
Fitzgerald and Foster both lived on the second floor of the apartment building, a few doors down the hall from one another, a neighbour has told The Free Press.
Police spent several hours on Tuesday holding the crime scene while investigators and forensic officers collected evidence from an apartment unit at the back of the property. Near the building’s front entrance, a trail of blood from the stairwell into the common area was still visible by early afternoon.
In a statement to The Free Press, Foster's sister, Sandra Duncan, called his death "senseless."
“This affects so many people in so many ways unimaginable,” Duncan said, adding she’ll always remember him for his “unique style of life.”
The youngest of eight children, Foster was a father, son, brother, uncle and friend who loved dogs and the outdoors.
"Many people describe him as a friend to all because that is what he was. He never hesitated to lend a hand or advice," said his daughter, Jessica Christo.
Foster found happiness in his cycling, sometimes biking as far as 20 kilometres or more in one day, she said. "He was a simple man who never had much, but he was happy."
Though he kept to himself, Foster had many friends and would lend a helping hand to anyone without being asked, Gail Duncan, his other sister, said. "Russell would just show up."