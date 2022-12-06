Thirty-three years ago today, 24 young women were gunned down at École Polytechnique de Montréal, an engineering school affiliated with the University of Montreal, in a horrific act of violence that left the nation shaken and led Parliament to designate the day of December 6 as The National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women. On this day in 1989, the perpetrator, who ended his own life by suicide after murdering 14 women students and injuring another 10 women and 4 men, entered the school with a legally obtained Ruger Mini-14 semi-automatic rifle and a hunting knife. Entering one classroom he ordered the women to one side and instructed the men to leave before shooting all nine of the women in the room, killing six. He continued his shooting spree moving through the corridors, another classroom and the cafeteria targeting women in his efforts to “fight feminism”. Representative of what is seen as a larger societal issue of violence against women, today is set aside to remember not only these women but also other victims of violence. On December 6, we remember: Geneviève Bergeron, Hélène Colgan, Nathalie Croteau, Barbara Daigneault, Anne-Marie Edward, Maud Haviernick, Maryse Laganière, Maryse Leclair, Anne-Marie Lemay, Sonia Pelletier, Michèle Richard, Annie St-Arneault, Annie Turcotte and Barbara Klucznik-Widajewicz.
Misogyny is the dislike of, contempt for, hatred of, or ingrained prejudice against women, and this by his own admission in his suicide note, applied to the killer Marc Lepine. “I have decided to send the feminists, who have always ruined my life, to their Maker…. the feminists have always enraged me…. They want to keep the advantages of women (e.g. cheaper insurance, extended maternity leave preceded by a preventative leave, etc.) while seizing for themselves those of men.” The letter also included the names of 19 prominent women, who he said nearly died. “The lack of time (because I started too late) has allowed these radical feminists to survive.
In Canada and around the world, women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ individuals face unacceptable violence and discrimination. Based on reports from police services, shelters and other local organizations, gender-based violence in Canada has been magnified and amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic as is reflected in an increase in calls related to gender-based violence. The National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women is about remembering those who have experienced gender-based violence and those who we have lost to it. It is also a time to take action because achieving a Canada free from gender-based violence requires everyone living in this country to educate themselves, their families and their communities on gender-based violence. centre the voices of survivors in our actions and speak up against harmful behaviours.
November 25 to December 10 are identified as the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence. The theme of this year’s campaign is “It’s Not Just”. The theme is a double meaning: it reminds Canadians of the injustice of gender-based violence (GBV) and brings attention to how society dismisses and minimizes attitudes and behaviours contributing to GBV. Gender based violence is not a private issue, but a systemic cycle that we all have a role in ending. Saskatchewan has the highest rate of intimate partner violence among the provinces and territories which is twice the national average. According to the United Nations, nearly on in three women have been abused in their lifetime. (https://saskatoon.ctvnews.ca/how-sask-groups-are-raising-awareness-about-violence-against-women-1.5682046) Bringing those numbers closer to home, a woman in Canada is killed by her intimate partner every six days. (Amelia Armstrong and Brianna Jaffray, Statistics Canada, 2021)
The report “Sexual Violence in Saskatchewan: Voices, Stories, Insights and Actions from the Front Lines” released in April 2020, described Saskatchewan as a province deeply invested in perpetuating “rigid gender binaries,” which elevates the risk of violence against women and 2SLGBTQ+ individuals. The authors of the report identify that Saskatchewan’s resource-based economy plays a large role in continuing the misogynistic and racist attitudes that are behind sexual violence. (https://saskdispatch.com/articles/view/a-culture-of-perpetration-whats-behind-sexual-violence-in-saskatchewan)
As we mourn their loss of the 14 in Montreal 33 years ago and all the others lost in the years since, and remember their lives, we must reaffirm our commitment to fight the hatred that led to this tragedy, and the misogyny that still exists today.
The Government of Canada’s Women and Gender Equality webpage lists a number of ways to get involved including:
