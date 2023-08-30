Deep within Bell Island Mine No. 2 is a three- or four-foot-long water pump that is submerged in a pool of fresh groundwater.
The water flooded the shafts after mining halted and the owners stopped pumping efforts, creating a deep pool.
That water has become a source of heat, as well as air conditioning, for the museum more than 600 feet above it.
A second unit converts the water's energy into heat or air conditioning – whichever is needed.
Being so far below the ground on an island in Conception Bay, one may mistake the pool for seawater that has found its way into the island.
But it is precisely this freshwater that is a reusable resource for heating and cooling the museum.
Museum executive director Teresita McCarthy says that although the system requires electricity to run, it saves the museum thousands of dollars on its heat bill every year.
“We are saving exponentially by having this heat and AC source,” McCarthy says.
She's well aware of just how much — when it malfunctioned over the summer, there was a drastic increase in the museum's energy bill.
The heat pump has been unassumingly in place since the late 1990s, but you’d never know it was there if it wasn’t mentioned.
Wabana town manager Jason Blackwood was originally surprised to hear that the geothermal device had been in place so long.
Given the opportunity, he would love to heat the town hall in the same manner.
“We spent almost $90,000 in furnace oil to heat our current building,” Blackwood said. “Even with the carbon footprint and stuff like that, I would much rather take a geothermal approach."
Besides saving money, McCarthy delights in being able to work with nature to heat the building.
“At the end of the day, we have a source in our own building, in our own establishment, in our own structure … that enables us to use nature and to complement nature with what we already have,” she said.
She likens the runoff water to discarded refuse.
“It’s of no use to anybody,” she said. “It is runoff water that you couldn’t drink."
McCarthy says people are sometimes shocked to learn that the museum is heated in such an unconventional way. But for them, it’s as normal as anything else, she added.
“For us, it’s just what we do,” she said. “I suppose we could be the posterchild for geothermal in the province.”
The iron mines on Bell Island ceased operation in 1966 after being in use since 1895.