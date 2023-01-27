WALKERTON – Four games, four losses – the past week wasn’t a good one for the Walkerton Capitals.
The game on Wednesday, Jan. 18 in Mitchell was the closest – Walkerton lost 4-3. Kyle Durrer scored twice for Walkerton, the first on an assist from Jett Morningstar and the second from Elliott McCarey and Trevor Fischer. Walkerton’s other goal was by McCarey from Owen Tichbourne and Morningstar.
Two days later, the Hanover Barons defeated the Caps 5-1. Sam Shakes scored Walkerton’s only goal, on assists from Graham Gateman and Tyler Ewald.
Saturday night’s game started off badly for the Caps, with Mitchell racking up a three-goal lead in the first 10 minutes. The Caps fought back, and the final score was 5-3 for Mitchell. Walkerton goals were scored by McCarey from goalie Logan Bromley, Andrew Earley from Owen Troyer and Aiden Mead, and Ewald from Campbell Hobson.
A tired Walkerton squad travelled to Kincardine on Sunday and lost 9-2. Walkerton goals were by Ewald from Ethan Kerr and Shakes, and Caleb Morrison from Clayton Fitzsimmons.
The Caps return to home ice for two games this weekend, hosting the Wingham Ironmen on Saturday, Jan. 28 for an 8:30 p.m. game, and the Mount Forest Patriots on Sunday, Jan. 29 for a 2:30 p.m. game.
Mount Forest leads the PJHL North Pollock Division wit 47 points; the Mitchell Hawks are a close second with 46 points. The Hanover Barons are third with 42 points. Wingham has 37 and Kincardine 34. The Capitals are only one ahead of Goderich Flyers with 10 and nine points respectively.